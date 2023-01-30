ON CAMERA: 2 pilgrim groups trade blows at Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan; shocking video surfaces

Rajasthan: 2 pilgrim groups trade blows at Ajmer Sharif Dargah; visuals go viral | Screengrab of the video

Ajmer: A fight broke out between two groups at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Monday, January 30.

Reportedly, the clash broke out after a group of Barelvi sect, which was pesent at the site to attend urs (death anniversary) of the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti raised slogans in favour of their sect.

Reportedly, Khadims (custodians and servers) of the shrine were angered by the sloganeering and it resulted in a clash.

Video clips of the clash went viral wherein people from both sects are seen exchanging punches inside the premises of the Islamic shrine.

According to an NDTV report, the dargah administration stepped in and tried to sort out the matter and also the local police intervened.

The report further stated that the pilgrims who had first raised slogans in favour of the Barelvi sect managed to flee amid chaos and that no police case has been registered.

Another report stated that Khadims allegedly raised their hands on those sloganeering inside the Dargah premised near Jannati Darwaza.

