Rajasthan: 16-year-old who died in accident gives new lease of life to four

A 16-year-old from Tonk district of Rajasthan who died in an accident has given a new lease of life to four persons.

The 16-year-old, Ankit, was injured in a road accident on November 3 and was admitted to the trauma ward at SMS hospital in Jaipur.

However, despite efforts of doctors, Ankit could not be saved and was declared brain dead on November 7 said Dr Manish Sharma, consultant, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

Ankit's family was counseled for organ donation after which they agreed and the heart, liver and kidneys were harvested on November 11, said Dr Sharma.

The heart was sent to a recipient in Delhi.

The Jaipur traffic police created a green corridor from SMS hospital to the international airport, a distance of around 20 km.

Adarsh Sidhu, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) said a green corridor was created owing to the heavy traffic in the festive season. He said the ambulance was accompanied by escorts provided by the traffic police and reached the airport in just seven minutes, a journey that would have otherwise taken 30-40 minutes. The heart was taken in an air ambulance to Delhi.

The liver and kidneys were transplanted on three patients at SMS hospital and their condition is stable, said Dr Sharma.

The liver transplant was carried out under the leadership of Dr Ram Daga, head of department of gastro surgery at SMS hospital.

The kidney transplants were done under the leadership of Dr SS Yadav, head of department of Urology at SMS hospital.