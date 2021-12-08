Rajasthan: 15 staff members of school booked for 'gangraping' four students

15 government school staff members including the principal of the school have been booked for alleged gang rape and molestation of four students in Rajasthan's Alwar. The police have registered three cases on the complaints of the students under the POCSO act.

The police registered 3 FIRs against 15 staff members of the school on the complaints of the students.

"There are no arrests till now as we are investigating the case. The investigation has been given to the DSP women atrocities," said Ram Murti Joshi, SP Bhiwadi.

The matter came to light when the father of a Class 10 student lodged a complaint against the principal and three teachers of the school for the alleged gang rape of his daughter for over a year. The father accused two women teachers of filming videos of the act.

At the same time, family members of three more students of class 6 and 8 have also lodged complaints of molestation against the teachers. The police have registered three FIRs based on these complaints and have started the investigation.

The police are also investigating the possibility of witness harassment in the case. The police officials have told that last year a teacher of the same school was accused of molesting a minor and was arrested. He recently got bail. All the accused teachers in the new case are witnesses in the case against this teacher.

In the meantime, the education department has also constituted a three-member committee for fact-finding and the Child Rights Commission of Rajasthan has also taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Sangita Beniwal has asked the police to send a factual report and make arrangements for full protection to the victims and their families.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 04:36 PM IST