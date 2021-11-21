Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: 15 new ministers take oath as Congress tries to strike balance

A total of 15 ministers are taking oath at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Sunday: 12 new and three Ministers of State who are being elevated to Cabinet rank.

Ahead of the ceremony, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress in-charge of the state, Ajay Maken, addressed the MLAs and other party leaders at the party office in Jaipur.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot set eyes on the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that Congress will again form the government in 2023.

Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajan Lal Jatav, and Teekaram Juli took oath as Cabinet ministers in the Rajasthan government, at a function in Jaipur

Congress MLAs Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, and Vishvendra Singh were sworn in as Cabinet ministers in Rajasthan government by Governor Kalraj Mishra



Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat took oath as Cabinet ministers in Rajasthan Govt Brijendra Singh Ola and Murari Lal Meena sworn in as ministers of state in the Cabinet.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra had shared a list of 15 MLAs who will take oath on Sunday. He had earlier said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

"Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet that had a list of 15 MLAs.

On Saturday, all ministers of Rajasthan submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister, a day ahead of the reshuffle.

