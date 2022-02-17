Rajasthan: 13 tigers go missing from Ranthambhore National Park in last 3 years

Jaipur: Thirteen big cats and 7 cubs went missing from Ranthambhore

Tiger Reserve (RTR) in the last 3 years. The forest department is assuming that the tigers might have died or migrated from here due to territorial fights in the resave as the tiger density has reached more than the carrying capacity of the park. Although a central team is investigating the matter of missing tigers from the park and its report is awaited.



This information was given by the government in the assembly on a question related to the safety of tiger reserves of Rajasthan. The government in its reply told that 2 male tigers went missing from the park in 2019, 7 including 5 males disappeared in 2020 and 2 male and 2 female went missing in 2021. In addition to this 7 cubs have also disappeared from the park in the last 3 years.



The forest minister Hemaram Choudhary told the house that according to research carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India in 2014, the tiger density of the park has reached par with the carrying capacity. There were 43 adult tigers in the park and now the number has increased to 53.

The state government has admitted that the park is facing a serious imbalance in tigers’ gender ratio that has come down to 1ː1.3.



"Ranthambhore has turned out to be a breeding ground of tigers. The majority of tigress are of reproductive age and this has increased the birth rate of cubs. A total of 44 cubs have born in 2019 and 2020 in the park. The tigers who were born here have to fight for their territory and then they move to nearby forest areas through corridors, so RTR works as a source population of tigers for adjoining forest areas," said the minister in his reply.

ALSO READ Poachers carry Ranthambhore chital deer, picture goes viral

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 02:56 PM IST