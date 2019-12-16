Rajasthan: 12-year-old girl killed after altercation over a pen

A search was launched in every home of the entire village for the weapon and the police found blood stains and the deceased girl’s earrings in the home of her class mate. An intense interrogation of the family revealed that a pen was the cause of the murder.

The deceased girl Payal had gone to school for an internal exam and accused where she allegedly accused one of the classmates of stealing her pen and got into an altercation with her. The other girls in the class sorted the matter, but Payal was not pacified.

After school she went to the other girl’s house and once again accused her of stealing her (Payal’s) pen.The two were alone at the house and got into a fight. The accused girl attacked her with an iron rod and she died.

The then dumped her body in her backyard and covered it with plastic bags.The girl told about the incident to her mother and the two packed the body in a plastic bag and threw it in a pond near their house.

When the father came to know about it he pulled out the body and threw it away from their house. Unaware of what had happened, the brother of the accused girl was also searching for Payal all through the night with her family.

According to Yogesh Dadhich, DCP Jaipur, “Payal became unconscious after one hit. But when she regained consciousness she told the accused girl that she would tell her father to lodge a police complaint and get her arrested. This caused the other girl to panic and she hit her nineteen times on the head, face and chest that caused her death.”