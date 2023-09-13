Rajasthan: 11 Killed, 15 Injured After Trailer Rams Into Bus In Bharatpur; Visuals Surface |

Rajasthan: Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra Highway at around 4.30 am.

Trailer Rams Into Bus From Behind

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said.

Details On The Deceased

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident. They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

VIDEO | 11 people were killed and several others injured after a truck rammed into a passenger bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/8peYDuOQ5J — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2023

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

