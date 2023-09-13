 Rajasthan: 11 Killed, 15 Injured After Trailer Rams Into Bus In Bharatpur; Visuals Surface
Rajasthan: 11 Killed, 15 Injured After Trailer Rams Into Bus In Bharatpur; Visuals Surface

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra Highway at around 4.30 am.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Rajasthan: Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra Highway at around 4.30 am.

Trailer Rams Into Bus From Behind

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said.

Details On The Deceased

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident. They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

