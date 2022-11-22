Rajasthan: 11 Hindu couples administered oath of not believing Hindu deities in mass marriage; watch video | Twitter screengrab

Jaipur: 11 newly married Hindu couples were allegedly administered the oath of not believing Hindu deities in a mass marriage function held in Bharatpur on Sunday. The incident is being seen as a religion conversion one from Hinduism to Buddhism. The Vishva Hindu Parishad objected to this oath.

The mass marriage function was organized by Sant Ravidas Seva Samiti in Kumher town of Bharatpur on Sunday. The officials of Deeg block were also present at the marriage function but left after the marriage ceremony. The oath was administered after the officials left the venue. The couple took an oath to not believe in any of the Hindu deities and traditions and to follow Buddhism.

Social message through mass marriages

The representative of the community Shankar Lal Boudh said that a social message has been given through mass marriages. These are the 22 pledges of the community. ‘These vows are the armour of Buddhism. These vows are administered to keep Buddhism pure,’ said Shankarlal.

He said ‘this is the sixth program in Bharatpur. There is no caste restriction here. We organize such events by following the path shown by Saint Ravidas, Lord Buddha and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar’.



Bharatpur District President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Lakhan Singh said that this is a very serious matter. Government officers of Kumher Deeg were also present in this programme. It is a threat to the integrity of the country. We strongly oppose it.