Rajasthan: 103 IAS officers shifted in a major late-night bureaucratic reshuffle

103 IAS officers were shifted in a major late-night bureaucratic reshuffle that took place in Rajasthan on Thursday. Rajeeva Swarup is now the chief secretary of Rajasthan. He was earlier the ACS Home. ACS Health Rohit Kumar Singh who had been heading the fight against COVID-19 pandemic replaces Swarup as ACS Home. Akhil Arora replaces Rohit Kumar Singh as ACS Health. Arora was Principal Secretary Social Justice and Empowerment. ACS Industries and MSMEs, Subodh Agarwal, who was the key officer handling migrant movement will now be ACS Mines and Petroleum.

Meanwhile, some other transfers too are interesting. The administrative team that effected the much appreciated Bhilwara Model of combating COVID-19 has been transferred. District Collector Rajendra Bhatt will now be Commissioner Devasthan. SDMs Tina Dabi and Athar Ahmad have been transferred to Shriganganagar and Jaipur respectively as CEOs at Zila Parishads.

Jaipur now has a new District Collector and Divisional Commissioner. Attar Singh Nehra is the new collector while Somnath Mishra is the new Divisional Commissioner. Nehra was district collector Buni, the district that showed exemplary preventive protocol during COVID-19 crisis. In fact it was the last district to register positive patients when migrants returned home.

Tourism Secretary Shreya Guha was transferred after differences with minister Vishwendra Singh. She will now be Principle Secretary Forest and Environment.

The transfers can be summed thus 7 ACS, 8 Principal Secretaries, 10 Secretaries, 5 Divisional Commissioners and nearly 17 District Collectors were transferred. This is a major reshuffle after 18 months.