Rajasthan: 10 quintals of illegal explosives impounded in Dausa ahead of PM visit

Just before the visit of prime minister Narendra Modi to Dausa, the police have impounded 10 quintals of explosives from a pickup vehicle on Thursday. The police have arrested the driver Rajesh Meena.

SP Sanjeev Nain said that looking at the proposed visit of the Prime Minister, special security checks are going on in the district. On Thursday, the police got information about the transportation of a large quantity of explosives.

The police team checked the suspicious pickup on Khan Bhakri Road. During the search police have impounded around 10 quintals of illegal explosives.

"The explosives were being transported for illegal mining, though the investigation is going on and we are interrogating the driver," said SP.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)