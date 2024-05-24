Rajasthan: 10 Deaths In 2 Days Across State As Heatwave Becomes Fatal; Phalodi Reaches 49 Degree Celsius | Representative image

Jaipur: The heatwave has become fatal in Rajasthan as around 10 people have reportedly died due to scorching heat in the state. In the meantime, the torture of heatwave continued in the state with Phalodi district of West Rajasthan touched 49 degree Celsius temperatures on Friday.

The desert state of Rajasthan in the grip of extreme heat wave for more than a week, and now it has started claiming lives. As per report around ten people have died in different districts in the last two days in the state, however the medical and health department has ordered to conduct an audit of these deaths. The condition of the scorching heat in the state is such that only 35 percent of drinking water is left in the dams.

The districts bordering Pakistan including Barmer and Jalore are in the grip of severe heat wave. The scorching heat is now affecting the work of factories also. 700 textile factories of Balotra will work only for half the day. At the same time, the government has reduced the working hours of sanitation workers by three hours.

In the meantime, the maximum temperatures in all the cities of Rajasthan were recorded between 42 and 49 degrees Celsius on Friday. The highest maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius was in Phalodi. As per the Met department, the heatwave is to continue for the next 72 hours and is likely to abate after May 28th.

The other major cities with maximum temperature

Jaisalmer 48.3

Barmer 48.2

Jodhpur 47.6

Kota 46.7

Ganganagar 46.6

Bikaner 45.8

Churu 44.8

Jaipur 42.8