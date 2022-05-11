Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit: Brickbats and bouquet awaits MNS chief; rally against his visit taken out

Lucknow: Ahead of the visit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders of Uttar Pradesh are divided over his support.

While the BJP Member of Parliament from Ayodhya Lallu Singh has welcomed Raj Thackeray, his counterpart from nearby constituency of Qaisarganj has warned of dire consequences. BJP MP and a prominent face of Ram Mandir movement, Brijbhushan Saran Singh has asked MNS Chief to refrain from coming to Ayodhya and said that he would have to face the wrath of people. The petitioner in the Babri Mosque case Iqbal Ansari too has echoed voice against Raj Thackeray and said that the state government should not allow this visit. He said that Raj Thackeray has been against north Indian and his visit to Ayodhya would only spoil the harmony.

The BJP MP Brijbhushan was the first one to oppose the visit of Raj Thackeray to Ayodhya and on Tuesday, he took out a rally of thousands of his supporters in protest of MNS Chief. He has even asked the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to meet Raj Thackeray during the latter’s visit to state. A large number of saints and seers of Ayodhya too have supported Bribhushan Saran in this protest.

Contrary to this, the BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh said that whosoever comes to the city of Lord Ram would be welcomed. He said that if anyone comes to offer prayers to Lord Ram and is being blessed by Lord Hanuman, we could not oppose him. When asked about the protest by Brijbhushan, Ayodhya MP said that this could his personal opinion and not of the party.

Lallu Singh said that he would pray to Lord Ram to enlighten Raj Thackeray so that he works under the guidance of PM Modi and do welfare of Maharashtra.

It may be mentioned that MNS Chief is likely to visit Ayodhya on June 5 while Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray would come on June 10. Ahead of the visit of these leaders, the leaders of UP have been giving contrary statements. While the people of Ayodhya have terms Raj Thackeray fake and Aditya the real hero, the BJP leaders are divided on the issue. The UP Unit of Shiv Sena has erected hoardings in Ayodhya terming Raj Thackeray as fake leader and welcoming Aditya.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:19 PM IST