'Raj Bhavan Chalo': Karnataka Congress takes out procession in solidarity with farmers' protest

Bengaluru: In a show of solidarity with the protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana, the Karnataka Congress, along with farmer groups, held a massive protest march here Wednesday, throwing traffic out of fear.

The ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest was led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara and former MP Mallikarjun Kharge. They demanded the immediate repeal of the three controversial farm reform laws.

“The state government is misusing the police force to suppress the voice of farmers. The police have detained many Congress party workers and farmers, who were slated to arrive from various districts to Bengaluru for the Raj Bhavan Chalo protest. This happened last night (Tuesday night) itself. Protesting is the lifeblood of democracy,” Shivakumar said.

Siddaramaiah said that the party would stand by farmers and protest against the controversial laws, until they are withdrawn completely.