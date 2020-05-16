'Raising FDI limit will unleash true potential of Indian defence production': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Sitharaman's announcements

Corporatisation incidentally is a process wherein a government agency is restructured and transformed into corporations, even as the government retains majority ownership of the organisation.

Earlier on Saturday, Sitharaman had said that the government would corporatise the ordnance factories. There will also be a time-bound procurement when it comes to defence, she had added.

Emphasising the need for high-end technology among the armed forces as well as the need for self reliance, Sitharaman announced, "India shall now notify — in consultation with the department of the military — a list of weapons that will not be imported, but are made in India."