'Raising FDI limit will unleash true potential of Indian defence production': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails Sitharaman's announcements

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the foreign direct investment limit in defence manufacturing under the automatic route has been raised from 49% earlier to 74%.
The announcement was made during a press conference held to announce economic reforms as a part of the 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Modi to make India self reliant in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Hailing the decision, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the move would "unleash true potential of the Indian defence production capabilities through Make in India".
"Announcements made today will prove to be game-changer," Singh said, adding that these measures would help in "unshackling" the economy.
"Corporatization of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has been topmost priority of the government. Corporatization will improve efficiency of our Ordnance supplies and factories," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Corporatisation incidentally is a process wherein a government agency is restructured and transformed into corporations, even as the government retains majority ownership of the organisation.
Earlier on Saturday, Sitharaman had said that the government would corporatise the ordnance factories. There will also be a time-bound procurement when it comes to defence, she had added.
Emphasising the need for high-end technology among the armed forces as well as the need for self reliance, Sitharaman announced, "India shall now notify — in consultation with the department of the military — a list of weapons that will not be imported, but are made in India."
(With inputs from ANI)
