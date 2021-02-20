Raipur: Tribal man injured in CISF firing in Gevra mines

A tribal man was injured when a team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fired upon him at Korba’s Gevra mines, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night but was reported on Saturday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Korba Kirtan Rathore informed that CISF’s team is responsible for security of the SECL’s Gevera mines. They had detected suspected activities in the mines and found a bolero and a truck without number plates venturing into the open cast mine.

The CISF team instructed the truck driver to stop, instead of stopping, it started moving away from the spot. The CISF team chased the vehicle, in between another truck came from back and hit the CISF’s vehicle.

In defence, CISF sub-inspector Uday Kumar first fired in air but the attackers remained undeterred. They attacked the CISF team with rods and in defines, the sub-inspector and the CISF constable Ankit Raj open fire on attackers which injured one of assailants later identified as Salik Ram Gond (32), the ASP said, adding the assailants escaped from the spot.