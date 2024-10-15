Raipur: Political Showdown Between BJP and Congress After Cop's Family Brutally Murdered

TS Singh Deo | PTI Photo

Raipur: The brutal killing of a senior constable’s wife and his innocent daughter by a habitual offender allegedly linked to the Congress’s student wing, NSUI, has ignited a political firestorm between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party. The tensions between the two parties have escalated into a fierce confrontation.

In response, former Deputy Chief Minister T.S. Singh Deo swiftly organized a press conference to criticize the Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Speaking at the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, on Tuesday, Singh Deo addressed the alarming decline in law and order in the state and called for an immediate and impartial investigation into the case.

The former health minister expressed deep concern over rising crime rates, particularly in Surajpur district, emphasizing that women and girls are increasingly unsafe under the BJP regime. He cited a recent incident in which a tribal girl was abducted by men on motorcycles in Surajpur. The victim suffered severe injuries and reported being brutally assaulted; however, the police failed to file a First Information Report (FIR). She has since been transferred from Surajpur District Hospital to Ambikapur Medical College for further treatment. Singh Deo noted that he had contacted the Inspector General of Police for the Surguja Range, who confirmed that the girl’s statement had been recorded.

Singh Deo also highlighted another tragic incident in Surajpur, where the wife and daughter of a head constable were murdered. He pointed out that the accused, previously externed from the district, managed to commit the crime, criticizing the police for their failure to enforce the ban. He argued that proper action could have prevented this tragedy.

In response to a question, Singh Deo attributed the state’s deteriorating law and order situation to delayed action by authorities, accusing the police of inaction. Several prominent Congress leaders, including former State Congress President Dhanendra Sahu, senior leader Rajendra Tiwari, and State Congress Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla, were present at the press conference.