Raipur News: Kyrgyzstan Woman Hangs Herself To Death After Apologising To Indian Boyfriend On Video

A tragic incident took place in the capital Raipur as a foreigner committed suicide in a flat at Ashoka Ratan Society, creating shockwaves in the area. Authorities responded promptly to the case, and the police launched a thorough investigation upon receiving information about the suicide.

Before taking her own life, the deceased girl sent a distressing video apologising to her boyfriend, revealing the heart-wrenching events that led to the suicide.

Identity and Background of the Deceased

The foreign girl, identified as Nina Bedinsko, was a 25-year-old tattoo artist from Kyrgyzstan who had been residing in Raipur's Ashoka Ratan Society since July 1 last year.

As the investigation unfolded, it was discovered that the deceased had left behind her two children and her husband, adding further complexity to the case.

Online Connection with Boyfriend

The girl had befriended her boyfriend, Imran Farooqui, through an online connection, shedding light on the nature of their relationship.

Pandri police station has taken charge of the case and delved into the circumstances surrounding the foreign girl's suicide, focusing on her profession as a tattoo artist as part of their inquiry.

