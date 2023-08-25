Raipur News: Excise Minister Lakhma Openly Violates COTPA

Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma | Twitter

Excise Minister of Bhupesh Baghel cabinet Kawasi Lakhma is again in the news for violating the norms of Tobacco Control Act. A video circulated on social media showed that the minister publicly smoking bidi and also asking the villager to repeat the way he did.

These days the minister is on a trip to his constituency and continuously making visits to villages of his constituency.

The COTPA Act 2003 prohibits such acts in a public domain and the action seems to be a direct violation of the law.

However after the clip went viral on social media, BJP leader Gaurishankar Shrivas reacted strongly over the clip and termed the act highly offensive and shameful.

The act reflects the gruesome murder of thoughts and principles of Mahatma Gandhi by Congress leaders, Shrivas alleged. It also testifies, irresponsible the Congress government pushed the whole state in the quagmire of intoxication.

Some civil society groups also expressed their concern over the minister’s irresponsible behavior.

However, in the context of the viral video Congress has not issued any statement to defend the act.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)