Raipur Mob Lynching Case: Victim Saddam Succumbs To Injuries, Brother Seeks Justice

Representational photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Saddam Qureshi, the third victim of the mob lynching happened in the Arang area of Raipur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. He had been in critical condition at a hospital in Raipur for the past 12 days. Despite the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case, Saddam died before his statement could be recorded. His last rites will be conducted in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on the night of June 7 in the Arang area of Raipur, where three youths were brutally assaulted by a group of 10-12 youth for allegedly transporting cattle in a truck. The mob thrashed the them and threw them off a bridge into the Mahanadi River.

Two of the victims, Chand Miya and Guddu Khan, died on spot as a result of the attack. Saddam Qureshi, the lone survivor and witness, had been in a coma due to severe head and internal injuries

Saddam's younger brother, Asif, has called for justice from the state government. He stated that Saddam and his companions were transporting buffaloes to a dairy when they were mistaken for smugglers and beaten to death.

Further Violence in Bilaspur

Meanwhile, another incident occurred in Bilaspur on Monday, where a family was caught by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists while allegedly cutting cow meat. The family claimed they were cutting the meat of a dead cow, but tensions flared up nonetheless.