Raipur: IPS officers visit Chandigarh to greet new governor, got asked to treat public courteously

Amid increasing tension between police and public, a team of seven probationary officers of the Indian Police Service under the supervision of Ratanlal Dangi senior IPS officer cum Director, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy, Chandkhuri, Raipur made a courtesy visit to the Rajbhawan Raipur and greeted the newly appointed Governor Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan at his official residence on Friday.

Apart from wishing a prosperous future to the Probationary Officers, the Governor advised the police officers to do their jobs with full dedication, integrity and compassion in order to serve the country and society. Police officers should interact with the common public in a courteous manner, an official statement said.

Governor asks officers to treat common people with respect

He asked the probationary IPS officers to listen to the public problems especially junta coming from financially weaker sections and remote areas, students, women, destitute and other needy fellows with open hearts and try to resolve their problems on a regular basis.

He asked the officers to create an environment where justice can be ensured for all. People's trust in the police system must be strengthened, the Governor asked.

Notably, at a time when the cases of increased violence and atrocities against tribals and weaker sections continuously surfaced and highlighted in media especially related to the disturbed region Bastar, making such a statement from the governor speaks volumes itself.

