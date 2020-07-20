Rain ravages Bihar, 3 lakh hit; orange alert for Delhi

Patna: Torrential downpours in the Terai regions of Bihar and Nepal have resulted in all major rivers of the state flowing above the danger mark, nearly three lakh people in eight districts have been affected by the deluge.

Relief and rescue operations are on in the flood-affected areas.

According to the Bihar water resources department, rivers Bagmati, Budhi Gandak are raging with excess water. The water level of the Kamla Balan river crossed the danger mark at Jhanjharpur and Dhengraghat in Mahananda Purnia. The water level of Kosi, near Veerpur barrage, was rising on Monday.

Water resources secretary Sanjeev Hans said as per the Met office, almost all the major rivers in the state will maintain a 'rising trend' in the next 72 hours. The catchment areas are likely to see rain in Bihar and Nepal. “The embankments are safe and wherever there is any damage it will be repaired immediately."

Authorities said nine community kitchens are being run each in Gopalganj and East Champaran, two in Supaul and seven in Darbhanga which feed nearly 21,000 people every day. Nearly 2.92 lakh people from 153 gram panchayats in the state have been affected by the floods, he added.

In Delhi, where the monsoon's first heavy shower wreaked havoc on Sunday killing 5 people, the India Met Dept has sounded an orange alert for the next 3 days, predicting heavy rain.

Grim scene in Assam

The flood situation in Assam remained critical with one more person losing his life in the deluge, in which over 24 lakh people were affected in 24 districts of the state, an official bulletin said. The total number of people losing lives in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 111 across the state. Over 100 wild animals have also died due to floods.

Lightning kills 5 in Jhargram

Five people died and 27 others injured in lightning strikes in West Bengals Jhargram district.

U'khand cloudburst kills 3

A family of three was killed and six others injured when a cloudburst hit two adjacent villages in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. 11 people are also reported missing. In June 2013, a cloudburst in Uttarakhand had caused devastating floods and landslides, snuffing out over 5,700 lives.

Heavy rains in Himachal likely

Himachal is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD has said.