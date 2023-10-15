Railways To Run 24 Special Trains For Puja, Diwali, And Chhat Festivals

Photo: Representative Image

In order to manage the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming Puja, Diwali, and Chhat festivals, the Indian Railways has announced the operation of 24 special AC trains. These trains will provide a more comfortable and convenient journey for travelers. Let's take a look at two of these special train services:

Chhapra-LTT-Siwan AC weekly superfast specials (12 services)

Starting from October 20th to November 24th, a total of 12 services of this special AC train will be available. The train with number 05063 will depart from Chhapra every Friday at 4:15 pm and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 7:25 am on the second day. The return journey, train number 05064, will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Sunday at 12:45 pm, reaching Siwan at 3:15 am on the second day. This train will have stops at various stations, including Siwan, Deoria Sadar, Gorakhpur Junction, and more. It consists of 20 AC-3 Tier Economy Class coaches and 2 Generator Cars, totaling 22 LHB coaches. Bookings for train number 05064 will begin on October 16th at all PRS locations and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

Gorakhpur-Mahbubnagar AC weekly superfast specials (12 services)

This special train, with a total of 12 services, will run from October 21st to November 25th. The train, number 05303, will depart from Gorakhpur every Saturday at 8:30 am and will reach Mahbubnagar at 7:30 pm on the following day. On its return journey, train number 05304 will leave Mahbubnagar every Monday at 6 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 9:00 am on the second day. The train will make stops at various stations, including Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, and more. It will consist of 20 AC-3 Tier Economy Class coaches and 2 Generator Cars, totaling 22 LHB coaches.

These special trains have been introduced to accommodate the increased number of passengers during the festive season, making it easier for people to travel to their destinations. Passengers can book tickets for these trains starting from October 16th at PRS locations and on the website www.irctc.co.in.