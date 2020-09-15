Railways to run 20 pairs of clone trains from September 21 - check out full list

The Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21 in the wake of the huge demand for travel on specific routes.

These trains will run in addition to special trains which are already in operation and will be operationalised on the routes having high patronage and demand. The reservation for these trains will start on September 19.

"Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of clone special trains from September 21, 2020. These clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains. The stoppages shall be limited to operational halts," read the release by the Ministry of Railways.