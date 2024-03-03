 Railways' Policies Being Framed Keeping Only The Rich In Mind: Rahul Gandhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRailways' Policies Being Framed Keeping Only The Rich In Mind: Rahul Gandhi

Railways' Policies Being Framed Keeping Only The Rich In Mind: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP will participate in RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that policies for Indian Railways were being framed by the government keeping only the rich in mind, and claimed that trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "guarantee of betrayal".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged that by showing the dream of making those wearing "hawai chappal" (slippers) travel by "hawai jahaz" (airplane), Prime Minister Modi is even distancing them from "gareebon ki sawari" (vehicle of the poor) railways.

"Amidst a 10 per cent increase in fare every year, loot in the name of dynamic fare, rising cancellation charges and expensive platform tickets, people are being lured by showing them a picture of an 'elite train' that the poor cannot even set foot on," the former Congress chief said.

Congress MP will participate in RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' on Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 03, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 03, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-03-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-03-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna...

Railways' Policies Being Framed Keeping Only The Rich In Mind: Rahul Gandhi

Railways' Policies Being Framed Keeping Only The Rich In Mind: Rahul Gandhi

Manipur Violence: Files Charge Sheet Against 7 In Bishnupur Armoury Loot Case

Manipur Violence: Files Charge Sheet Against 7 In Bishnupur Armoury Loot Case

UP Crime: History-Sheeter Kills Younger Brother Over Trivial Dispute In Lucknow

UP Crime: History-Sheeter Kills Younger Brother Over Trivial Dispute In Lucknow