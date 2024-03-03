Railways' Policies Being Framed Keeping Only The Rich In Mind: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that policies for Indian Railways were being framed by the government keeping only the rich in mind, and claimed that trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "guarantee of betrayal".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi alleged that by showing the dream of making those wearing "hawai chappal" (slippers) travel by "hawai jahaz" (airplane), Prime Minister Modi is even distancing them from "gareebon ki sawari" (vehicle of the poor) railways.

'हवाई चप्पल' वालों को हवाई जहाज की यात्रा का सपना दिखा, नरेंद्र मोदी ‘गरीबों की सवारी’ रेलवे को भी उनसे दूर करते जा रहे हैं।



हर साल 10% बढ़ता किराया, डायनामिक फेयर के नाम पर लूट, बढ़ते कैंसलेशन चार्जेस और महंगे प्लेटफार्म टिकट के बीच लोगों को एक ऐसी ‘एलीट ट्रेन’ की तस्वीर दिखाकर… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2024

"Amidst a 10 per cent increase in fare every year, loot in the name of dynamic fare, rising cancellation charges and expensive platform tickets, people are being lured by showing them a picture of an 'elite train' that the poor cannot even set foot on," the former Congress chief said.

Congress MP will participate in RJD's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' on Sunday.