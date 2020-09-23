Railways plans 100% electrification of its broad gauge routes by December 2023

Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said it has planned for 100% electrification of its Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December 2023.

Out of total 63,631 km of route, 39,866 km are already electrified while work on 23,76 km is yet to be completed.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"To expedite electrification of railway lines in the country, various steps have been taken including award of large size Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts, better project monitoring mechanism, assured/committed funds through ‘Extra Budgetary Resource (Institutional Finance), decentralization of powers to field units, utilisation of technology etc," the reply said.