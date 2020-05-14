Railways issues revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets, refund of fare with effect from March 21

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has issued revised guidelines on cancellation of already booked tickets and refund of fare, with effect from March 21.

For trains cancelled by Railways and with respect to PSR Counter Ticket, the guidelines from the Ministry of Railways states, "Refund across the counter can be taken on submission of Ticket up to six months from date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding day of journey)." For E-ticket--it is Auto Refunded as per the guidelines.

For train not cancelled, however, if the passenger does not want to perform journey, the guidelines states, "As a special case, full refund for already booked reserved tickets, both PSR counter generated and E-tickets shall be given."

For PSR counter--Passengers can file TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) within six months from date of journey (instead of 3 days) at the station and submit the detailed TDR within next sixty days (instead of 10 days) to Chief Claims Officer/CCM Refund's office for getting the refund amount, subject to verification. E-tickets: Online cancellation and refund facility is available.