Railways guidelines on women’s safety

NEW DELHI

Keeping in view safety of the woman passengers in trains, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it has issued guidelines to all zonal railways to prevent crime against women in trains and railway premises.

A railway ministry spokesperson said about 23 million passengers travel through the Indian Railways every day of them 20% are women. He said in the recent past, incidents of crime against women in trains and railway premises has been a big area of concern.

The official said the railways has decided to take measures to strive for safety of women passengers and to mitigate atrocities against women in railways.