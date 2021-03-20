Railways guidelines on women’s safety

NEW DELHI
Keeping in view safety of the woman passengers in trains, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it has issued guidelines to all zonal railways to prevent crime against women in trains and railway premises.
A railway ministry spokesperson said about 23 million passengers travel through the Indian Railways every day of them 20% are women. He said in the recent past, incidents of crime against women in trains and railway premises has been a big area of concern.
The official said the railways has decided to take measures to strive for safety of women passengers and to mitigate atrocities against women in railways.
Shatabdi fire: Severe penalty for smoking if its property damaged
The railways is set to get cracking against those found smoking in trains and is mulling severe penalties, even arrest, for damaging public property after an initial probe in the recent fire in a coach of the Shatabdi Express, a senior official said on Saturday. Officials said the initial report has found cigarette or bidi butts were thrown into the dustbin of one of the toilets filled with soiled tissue paper. It led to a fire in the S5 coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Special.
