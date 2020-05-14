Railways cancel all tickets booked for regular passenger trains, says refunds will be given

The Railways on Wednesday said that it has operated 642 Shramik Special trains since May 1, ferrying home eight lakh migrant workers who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Of these, Uttar Pradesh received the maximum number of trains (301), followed by Bihar (169).

Among other states Madhya Pradesh received 53 trains, Jharkhand 40 trains, Odisha 38, Rajasthan 8, West Bengal 7, Chhattisgarh 6, and Uttarakhand 4 trains. Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra received three trains each, while one train each terminated in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura.

While initially these trains had no stoppages, the Railways announced on Monday that up to three stoppages in the destination states will be allowed.