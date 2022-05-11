Railway Ministry advises passengers to wear masks while travelling in train amid rise in Covid cases

The Railways Ministry on Wednesday advised commuters to wear mask while travelling in train amid rise in COVID-19 cases in country.

In an official notice issued by the Ministry of Railways, it said, "all passengers should be wearing face masks at the entry, exits and while travelling in the travel."

Further it has also asked the commuters to follow COVID guidelines at railway stations.

In March, the ministry of home affairs revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment measures in view of “overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government” to deal with the pandemic.

The health ministry advisories on Covid containment measures, however, will continue, including the use of face masks.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, in an order, advised all states and union territories “to consider appropriately discontinuing” issue of orders and guidelines under the DMA Act, 2005 for Covid containment measures.

"The States/UTs may continue to follow the SoPs/advisories that have been or are being issued by the MoHFW from time to time for Covid containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including COVID Appropriate Behaviour," the order read.

Meanwhile, with 2,897 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 4,31,10,586, even as active cases have decreased to 19,494, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,157 with 54 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent, it said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:53 PM IST