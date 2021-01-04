Railway connectivity to Bengaluru international airport

Bengaluru

India’s IT city on Monday got a rail connectivity to the international airport. The Bangalore Division of South Western Railways will operate regular suburban railway service between Bengaluru City Railway station and the Kempegowda International Airport. This rail connectivity is the first non-road, faster alternative to reach the airport. Usually the trips to the airport are plagued by traffic snarls. It will also be the cheapest form of transport with commuters having to pay only Rs10 for a ticket to the airport from Majestic. Two other trains would operate from Yelahanka and Yeshwantpur stations. Apart from flyers, the new train service would benefit hundreds of airport staff.