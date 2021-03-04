RailTel launches prepaid Wi-Fi connectivity at over 4,000 railway stations across India - Check out plans here

RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, will now provide prepaid WiFi service across more than 4,000 train stations at nominal rates.

Currently, the WiFi service provided by RailTel is available at more than 5,950 stations across the country and Wi-Fi at the station premises are accessible to anyone with a smartphone and an active connection (post verification through OTP sent via SMS).

"RailTel has launched prepaid plans for its Railwire Wi-Fi at 4000+ railway stations across India. Going forward, a passenger can use 30 min free Wi-Fi per day at 1 Mbps speed at these 4000+ railway stations. For using the Wi-Fi facility at a higher speed of up to 34 Mbps, the user needs to choose a plan with higher speed by paying a nominal fee," the company said.

Here are the Wi-Fi plans excluding GST:

Rs 10 for 5GB/day

Rs. 15 for 10 GB/day

Rs. 20 for 10 GB/5 days

Rs. 30 for 20 GB/ 5 days

Rs. 40 for 20 GB/ 10 days

Rs. 50 for 30 GB/ 10 days

Rs. 70 for 60 GB/ 30 day

"The plans have been designed to offer flexible choice to user as per their need. A number of payment options like net banking, wallet, credit card can be used to purchase plan online," the company added. They expect a revenue of Rs 10-15 cr annually from the paid Wi-Fi.

Talking about the plan launch, Puneet Chawla, CMD/ RailTel said, “We did a detailed trial run of Prepaid WiFi at 20 Stations in Uttar Pradesh and based on the response and detailed testing, we are launched this plan at 4000+ more stations across India. We intend to launch the prepaid plans for all the stations with our RailWire Wi-Fi this financial year."