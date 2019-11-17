Rail services resume in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Rail services in the Kashmir Valley resumed fully on Sunday - over three months after being suspended due to security reasons- as the train chugged from Srinagar to Banihal through the restive south Kashmir, officials said. The train passes through Srinagar station and the stations in south Kashmir before reaching Banihal. A railway official told PTI that "rail service in the valley fully resumed this morning as the train chugged from Baramulla towards Banihal". The official said there was only one run scheduled for Sunday, while the train would make two runs on daily basis from Monday. The Railways conducted two trial runs of the service on the Srinagar-Banihal stretch on Saturday and then another trial run on Sunday morning before the actual service started, he added.