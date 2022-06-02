Raigad District collector urges citizens to use Damini App to protect themselves from lightning during monsoon

Representative Photo | File

Raigad District collector Dr Mahendra Kalyankar has appealed to farmers and citizens to use Damini App to keep themselves safe from lightning during the monsoon.

The app has been developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM-Pune) and Earth System Science Organization (ESSO) under the ministry of earth sciences.

The purpose of using the mobile application is to reduce losses to life and property caused due to lightning.

The app monitors lightning occurrences all over India and alerts the user of lightning near them by a GPS notification under 20 km and 40 km. Further, the Damini App also triggers warnings about lightning strikes one or two hours in advance.

The app gets data from the sensors installed in various areas. The app works with GPS location and shows the directional position of the affected area 15 minutes before lightning strikes.

The Damini app also provides detailed information on the possibility of lightning, scientific information about lightning and what citizens should do to avoid lightning.

“If a person enters their location on the app, if there is a possibility of strong winds or thunderstorms in the relevant area, he will get to see the information. Therefore, based on this information, farmers and citizens can be alerted in time and precious lives can be saved”, Dr, Kalyankar informed.

Citizens can download the app ‘Damini Lightning Alert’ from the Google Play Store.