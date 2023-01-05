Rahul Gandhi gets support of Ram Mandir Trust, RLD, BKU

Lucknow: On the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got support from unexpected quarters. The general secretary of Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body entrusted with the task to construct grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Champat Rai showered praises on Mr Gandhi. During his journey in west UP, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Chandra Shekhar Azad Ravan’s Bhim Army and volunteers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) greeted Mr Gandhi with flowers. Famous Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore and TV artist Kamya Punjabi along too, accompanied Mr Gandhi in the yatra on Wednesday.

Veteran shooter, known as Shooter Dadi, Prakash Tomar too joined Yatra at Baghpat.

Rai said a young man is walking on foot covering 3000 kilometres and it should be praised. “I am a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh volunteer but it has not condemned the yatra,” he said He said that a young man is travelling to understand the people and should be praised for this.

The chief of Madrasa Osatia of Mecca Medina, Saudi Arab, Maulana Osma joined the yatra on Wednesday at Baraut. He said that Mr Gandhi has taken a good step against the politics of hate prevailing in India these days. He has specially come from Saudi Arab to support this move.

On Wednesday, the yatra arrived in Baraut town of Baghpat district where hundreds of workers from Bhim Army, Rashtriya Lok Dal and BKU welcomed it. Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore too reached Baghpat to welcome the yatra.

In Sisana town of Baghpat, Mr Gandhi interacted with the youths who had appeared in the recruitment drive for Agniveer. The youths informed Mr Gandhi that there are thousands who were selected in army but could not join. Mr Gandhi assured that if Congress comes to power the Agniveer scheme would be quashed.

In Baghpat, a group of 200 volunteers from Bhim Army joined yatra and accompany it till Haryana border.