'Rahul was prepared for GST, media asked questions on NPR. What's his mistake?': Twitter trolls Congress MP

Likening the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said these exercises are "tax" on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016.

"Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. You understand demonestisation. It was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money but do not withdraw money from your account. Entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people. This (NPR or NRC) is the same thing," he said.

He was brutally trolled on Twitter for the comment. BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote, "Rahul was prepared for GST, media asked questions on NPR. What's his mistake?" "Can you please tutor him that NRC or NPR are not any new taxes introduced by the Government," wrote another Twitter user.

