Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi should make Ashok Gehlot understand to not do appeasement politics: BJP's Arun Singh on Jodhpur clashes

Two days after Jodhpur clashes, Arun Singh, BJP's in-charge for Rajasthan on Wednesday said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should visit Rajasthan and make Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot understand to not do appeasement politics.

Clashes broke out at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district, following Eid prayers. Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob. This followed the tense atmosphere that prevailed in the district on Monday after stone-pelting incidents between two groups over the raising of different flags at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle.

Arun Singh, who is also BJP National General Secretary, said, "CM Gehlot should work to maintain peace and establish law and order in the state."

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should visit Rajasthan and make CM (Ashok Gehlot) understand to not do appeasement politics. CM should work to maintain peace and establish law and order in the state," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

pic.twitter.com/ChhsntaIAo — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the situation in violence-hit Jodhpur remains peaceful today. The curfew in 10 areas of the city continued. The police have registered 13 FIRs and arrested more than 100 people in connection with violence in the city.

CM Ashok Gehlot has said that Rajasthan is the target of BJP and that is why the riots are happening, while union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that If BJP is responsible for Jodhpur violence, then for whom the CM is waiting, arrest and take action.

Gehlot said that BJP leaders have been given homework and so they are prolonging everything. The incident happened in Karauli settled in one and half hour, but the media is still running it; Rajgarh (Alwar) incident was of their own (BJP) but is going on to defame Congress. Now in Jodhpur all the union ministers and former ministers, have stepped in because they have been asked from the top, said the CM.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:25 PM IST