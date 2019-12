Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi leave for Meerut to meet families those killed in violent protests against CAA

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have left for Meerut where they will meet families of those killed in violence that broke out during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In the violent protests which erupted in Meerut last week, two persons were killed and a police post was set on fire.

In a bid to nab those who led the violence in the city during a protest against the newly-enacted citizenship law, Uttar Pradesh police on Monday issued posters with pictures of the rioters.