Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi to offer their resignations at Congress meeting tomorrow: Report

Tomorrow at the meeting of its top decision making body, Congress Working Committee, the grand old party's president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to resign, according to NDTV report.

However this is not for the first time that Ms Gandhi and her son are offering to quit.

The CWC is merting tomorrow to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections in five states where the party received a drubbing.

Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of the party's top decision-making body at its headquarters here at 4 PM tomorrow.

The meeting is likely to see some fireworks as the G-23 leaders had suggested corrective measures after the previous round of assembly polls, when the party lost Puducherry and failed to make a mark in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, but there had been little movement on that front.

For the unversed, in 2019, Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress chief after the party's dismal performance. The grand old party has been unable to find a permanent replacement, with Sonia Gandhi acting as interim president since then.

The Congress's poor run at the hustings continued with the party's humiliating 0/5 score in the state election results declared on Thursday.

It lost Punjab, one of the last major states under its control, to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and failed to put up a strong fight in three other states where it had hoped for a comeback - Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:01 PM IST