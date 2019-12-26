'Rahul, Owaisi and tukde tukde gang want civil war': Giriraj Singh

He also accused the AIMIM leader of running Pakistan's agenda and said, "Owaisi is running Pakistan's agenda. What Pakistan has not been able to do since 1947, now it is using India's opposition as its tool to achieve its objective." The Union Minister further slammed Owaisi by alleging that the latter does not believe in law of the land and wants to burn India.

"Owaisi does not believe in the law. He was seen tearing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the parliament. He runs away when the national anthem is played in the parliament. His brother Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that if police is removed for 15 minutes, then he will attack the Hindus. They want to burn India," Singh said.