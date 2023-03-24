Rahul has paid price to speak fearlessly both inside & outside Parliament: Gandhis' to meet at 5 pm

twitter/@INCIndia

Slamming the BJP-led Central government on Friday, after the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi during a press conference held in the national capital said that Rahul has paid a price to speak fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament.

“We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice,” said Singhavi.

"Rahul’s disqualification an attempt to divert attention from real issues"

He further said that Rahul’s disqualification is an attempt to divert attention from real issues.

“It is an attempt to divert attention from real issues. There are disturbing features about this case, however, Rahul has full confidence in the law. This disqualification is consequational of an illegal foundation. It takes time to appeal against the verdict and BJP is taking advantage of that. It is an attempt to choke democracy,” said the Congress MP.

Priyanka slams PM Modi

In a scathing attack on PM Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a barrage of tweets said that PM has time and again made defamatory remarks on the entire Gandhi family but neither any judge gave him a jail term nor was he ever disqualified.

She further said: “Has your friend Gautam Adani become bigger than the country's parliament and the great people of India that you were shocked when his loot was questioned? Never bowed down in front of a coward, power-hungry dictator like you and will never bow down. Do whatever you want.”

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka to meet at 5 pm to plan strategy

Meanwhile, as per reports, the Congress’s Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and Priyanka will meet today at 5 pm at the party headquarters in Delhi to strategies and plan the way forward.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as member of Lok Sabha a day after conviction in Modi surname defamation case. Gandhi scion who represents Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of Representation of the People Act.

Rahul was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. The case against Rahul Gandhi was filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

(This is a developing news. More details will be added shortly)