Rahul Gandhi writes to EAM S Jaishankar, urges to take immediate steps for repatriation of students from war-torn Ukraine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and urged him to take immediate steps for the repatriation of thousands of Indian students, induding those from his constituency Wayanad, from war-torn Ukraine.

"This is an urgent appeal to assist Indian students waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine. I am deeply concerned by the grave threat to their safety and security posed by the events unfolding in Ukraine," wrote Gandhi.

"Several thousand students are currently pursuing their higher education in Ukraine, including many from my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad. Given the massive escalation in conflict coupled with the looming uncertainty, the Indian students have sought help from the Indian government. In light of these circumstances, I request you to ensure their safety, and take all possible measures to evacuate them on priority," he added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had highlighted the plight of Indian students stranded in Ukraine and appealed to the central government to carry out their evacuation urgently.

He shared a video of some Indian students from Karnataka who were stuck in a bunker in the country, which is under attack from the Russian forces.

"Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to Government of India to execute urgent evacuation," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 7.50 pm. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania this afternoon, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the first batch of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:19 PM IST