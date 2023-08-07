Rahul Gandhi Updates Twitter Bio As 'Member Of Parliament' After Being Reinstated In Lok Sabha |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as the Member of Parliament by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday. The notification of the same was shared from the Office of the Secretariat today. The decision to restore Gandhi's membership in the Lok Sabha came just a few days after the Supreme Court put a stay on Rahul's conviction on August 4.

Shortly, after being reinstated, the Congress leader and Wayanad MP changed his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' which was updated as 'Dis'Qualified MP' earlier.

Gandhi Updated His Bio Earlier As Dis'Qualified MP

Gandhi earlier updated his Twitter bio on March 26 to include 'Dis'Qualified MP' in his profile after being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on March 24. This act followed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court. Gandhi added the 'disqualification' to his social media account which is followed by 23 million people.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as member of Lok Sabha a day after conviction in Modi surname defamation case. Gandhi scion who represents Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act.

Rahul Moved SC Challenging Gujarat HC's Decision

The Congress leader then moved the Supreme Court after Gujarat High Court had upheld an order by Surat court which had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years of jail, effectively ending his status as the member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). The decision also means that the Wayanad MP can contest the national elections scheduled for 2024.

