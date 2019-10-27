Rahul Gandhi tweets prayer for rescue of minor trapped in borewell

The operation to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson was delayed on Sunday due to rocks at the drilling site in Trichy's Nadukattupatti. Drilling began early on Sunday morning and officials decided to dig 100 feet from the side of the deep well to rescue the minor. Despite several logistic difficulties, the rig drilling machines arrived at the rescue spot around 2.30 am on Sunday.

More than six crews of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as the State Disaster Response Force, have been deployed to rescue the toddler.

Sujith fell into a 25-feet borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.