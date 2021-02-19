Rahul Gandhi turns pallbearer for Congress veteran Captain Satish Sharma

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others paid tributes to party veteran and former Union minister Captain Satish Sharma, who passed away on 17 February. His funeral was held today.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress Party shared photos of Sharma's mortal remains being taken for last rites. The photos show Rahul Gandhi as one of the pallbearers.
Sharma passed away in Goa at the age of 73.
"I'm very sad to hear of the demise of Captain Satish Sharma. My love and condolences to his family & friends. We will miss him," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Wednesday.
Sharma was a close aide of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and was Union minister of petroleum and natural gas from 1993 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government.