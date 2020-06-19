Rahul Gandhi turns 50: Congress members take to social media to wish former Congress President on 50th birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turns 50 today. But, the Congress leader has decided not to celebrate his birthday due to the coronavirus crisis and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.
Many leaders took to Twitter to extend their wishes to Rahul Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari wrote: "Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi. God bless."
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde also extended greetings to Rahul Gandhi. "My Best Wishes to Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji on his Birthday. A kind hearted leader who’s commitment towards Nation is truly inspirational. May god bless him with good health and happinesses always," Munde said.
Many leaders from Congress and other parties took to Twitter to extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Here's what they said:
The Congress has asked all the state units not to organise any celebratory activities like cutting cakes and installing banners. It has instead urged party members to distribute food packets and help those who are in need. The Congress party has also asked all its state and district committees to observe silence for two minutes in memory of the brave soldiers who died in Galwan Valley.
