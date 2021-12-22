Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala today

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on a two-day visit commencing on Wednesday during which he will also visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Kerala, from today his parliamentary constituency in Kerala''s Wayanad At 10 am, Rahul Gandhi will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty, an Ex-MLA in Parish Hall, Engapuzha, Kozhikode.

Thereafter, at 11 am, Gandhi will flag off Rahul Brigade's Ambulance at Engapuzha, Kozhikode.

The Congress MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3 pm and inaugurate the office of an MLA, T Siddique from Kalpetta LAC, Wayanad.

After the office inauguration, Gandhi will also inaugurate Achoor (Athimoola) - Chathoth Road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at Pozhuthana, Wayanad at 4 pm.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 07:16 AM IST