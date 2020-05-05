Rahul Gandhi to have COVID-19 discussion with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee; here's how you can watch it

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis, as part of his series of discussion with experts.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis. To join the conversation and for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel."
Here's how you can watch the interaction between Rajan and Gandhi:
On Tuesday, tune in to Rahul Gandhi's social media as he will be uploading the video at 9 am.
Rahul Gandhi's social media handle:
Twitter- @RahulGandhi
Facebook- Rahul Gandhi
Youtube- https://youtu.be/kS2L7mHvcgs
The Congress party on Monday tweeted a 1:44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired today. In the video, it was stated that they discussed the ways in which this crisis can be managed and other disasters can be averted and they also highlighted how the relief measures could be planned better.
