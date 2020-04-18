Rahul Gandhi thanks Modi govt for 'taking note' of his warning and amending the FDI norms

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been credited by many for showing great foresight when it came to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Since Gandhi 'predicted' how the virus would hit India in Feburary, many netizens have urged the government to take his advice on related topics.

Last week he had urged the government to not let 'foreign interests' take control of Indian corporates during this time of 'national crisis'.

"The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers," Gandhi had warned.

On Saturday, the Centre made it mandatory to get its prior approval for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India to curb "opportunistic takeovers" of domestic firms. Following the news, Gandhi took to Twitter to "thank the Govt. for taking note of my warning and amending the FDI norms".