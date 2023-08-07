Rahul Gandhi Takes Legal Team For Dinner After SC Stays Conviction In Modi Surname Defamation Case; In Pics

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi threw a dinner party for his legal team on Sunday after after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname defamation case. | Twitter

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi threw a dinner party for his legal team on Saturday after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname defamation case. He congratulated and thanked them for their efforts in helping him fighting the 4 month long legal battle. Pictures of the same was widely shared by supporters of the Gandhi scion. The Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday.

Shortly after his reinstated membership, Gandhi made his way to Parliament House, where he paid his respects to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi by offering a bouquet of flowers. Subsequently, he participated in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, which recommenced at noon, though the session was abruptly adjourned minutes after its start.

Gandhi's arrival in Parliament was met with a warm reception from his fellow Congress members as well as other opposition MPs. His disqualification from the Lok Sabha was formally reversed, and his membership was reinstated as per official notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat. This action followed a Supreme Court ruling that suspended his prior conviction.

Congress celebrates Rahul's victory

Prominent leaders and workers of the Congress party expressed joy and hailed Gandhi's return to his role as a Lok Sabha representative. They considered it a triumph for truth and justice.

Upon Gandhi's reinstatement, the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) erupted in celebration, with exuberant workers dancing and chanting slogans in support of Gandhi.

Relief from the Supreme Court for Rahul Gandhi

On August 4, the Supreme Court granted relief to Rahul Gandhi by temporarily halting his conviction in the defamation case involving the use of the surname "Modi." The court underscored that the trial court's decision had far-reaching consequences. It not only impacted Gandhi's ability to remain active in public life but also affected the rights of the electorate who had chosen him. Consequently, Rahul Gandhi was allowed to continue serving as a Member of Parliament from the Wayanad constituency.

The Supreme Court also questioned the rationale behind the severity of the punishment imposed by the trial court. It observed that a lesser sentence of 1 year and 11 months would have prevented Gandhi's disqualification. This raised concerns about the consistency of Gandhi's behavior, especially given his previous comments about the Prime Minister's involvement in the Rafale case, which the court had cautioned him about.

