Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says 'He is considering Parliament inauguration a coronation'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament, and said that the event is being considered as a "coronation". "Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation," he said on Twitter.

संसद लोगों की आवाज़ है!



प्रधानमंत्री संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को राज्याभिषेक समझ रहे हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 28, 2023

Bypassing the President

PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber. Notably, Congress and 20 other parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have accused the government of "bypassing" President Droupadi Murmu for the event and said that they will "boycott" the inaugural ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony. During the ceremony, a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony was held at the new Parliament building, where the religious leaders chanted prayers in various languages.

Enriching India's glorious traditions

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way. The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.